Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English
The Walker's William and Nadine McGuire Theater 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Pushing the boundaries on Indian music's stereotype, Rafiq Bhatia puts an electronic, and almost mechanical twist to this music. This interactive musical performance works to embody and magnify even the smallest traces of human action. What this means? You'll have to go to the show and see. Music starts at 8 p.m.
