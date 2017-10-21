Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English

Google Calendar - Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English - 2017-10-21 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English - 2017-10-21 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English - 2017-10-21 15:30:00 iCalendar - Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English - 2017-10-21 15:30:00

Buy Tickets

The Walker's William and Nadine McGuire Theater 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Pushing the boundaries on Indian music's stereotype, Rafiq Bhatia puts an electronic, and almost mechanical twist to this music. This interactive musical performance works to embody and magnify even the smallest traces of human action. What this means? You'll have to go to the show and see. Music starts at 8 p.m.

Info

The Walker's William and Nadine McGuire Theater 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Art, Live Music

Visit Event Website

Buy Tickets

Google Calendar - Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English - 2017-10-21 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English - 2017-10-21 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English - 2017-10-21 15:30:00 iCalendar - Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English - 2017-10-21 15:30:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™