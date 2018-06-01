Radisson Blu Mall of America 5th Birthday
Radisson Blu Hotel 2100 Killebrew Dr., Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
Radisson Blu Mall of America is celebrating its fifth birthday. On June 14, the hotel is hosting a flash sale where guests can purchase exclusive gift certificates for $5 or $99, depending on availability. These certificates are redeemable for a one-night stay at the hotel in a Superior guest room (valid for one year).
For the month of June, visit the MOA location of FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar for a slice of their special Blu Velvet Birthday Cake. The cake is $10 per slice, and proceeds go to Simon Says Give.
Finally, a "Celebrate Your Unbirthday with Blu" package is available through June 30. The package includes a number of party favors, including two slices of the Blu Velvet Birthday Cake, a piñata, party hats, decor, and more. The package starts at $209 per night, plus tax.