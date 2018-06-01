Radisson Blu Mall of America 5th Birthday

Radisson Blu Mall of America is celebrating its fifth birthday. On June 14, the hotel is hosting a flash sale where guests can purchase exclusive gift certificates for $5 or $99, depending on availability. These certificates are redeemable for a one-night stay at the hotel in a Superior guest room (valid for one year).

For the month of June, visit the MOA location of FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar for a slice of their special Blu Velvet Birthday Cake. The cake is $10 per slice, and proceeds go to Simon Says Give.

Finally, a "Celebrate Your Unbirthday with Blu" package is available through June 30. The package includes a number of party favors, including two slices of the Blu Velvet Birthday Cake, a piñata, party hats, decor, and more. The package starts at $209 per night, plus tax.