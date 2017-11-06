Queens United/Reinas Unidas

All of your favorite queens (y reinas) are coming to First Ave — all in support of Puerto Rico hurricane relief. Flip Phone and Phi Phi O'Hara are rounding up the royal troops to benefit those recovering from Hurricanes Maria and Irma in Puerto Rico. All proceeds will benefit Somos Una Voz, a relief initiative that gives food, shelter, water, and more to Puerto Ricans in need. 18-plus. VIP Meet & Greet at 7 p.m., doors at 8 p.m. Tickets $50 - $150.