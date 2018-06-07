Q&A with the Revolution's Bobby ‘Z’ Rivkin
Electric Fetus 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Walk through time with The Current's Andrea Swensson and the Revolution's original drummer, Bobby Z, as the Electric Fetus celebrates its 50th anniversary. The in-store Q&A, moderated by Swensson, will feature an introspective journey through Bobby Z's career, from early experiences with the Purple One to today. Did we mention it's free?
Info
Electric Fetus 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404 View Map
Lecture/Discussion, Special Events