Puustelli Kitchen’s Nordic Spring Cooking Class

Take a bite out of what’s left of winter with a Nordic Spring Cooking Class at Puustelli Kitchens on Friday, March 8, from 4:30pm-8:30pm. Anna Juola, co-founder of this Finnish-based company and resident chef, will show you how to prepare Nordic-inspired appetizers, dishes, and cocktails for all to share. While you’re there, take a peek at the sleek, modern Scandinavian kitchen and cabinetry designs in Puustelli’s first U.S. location.