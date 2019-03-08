Puustelli Kitchen’s Nordic Spring Cooking Class
Create Nordic-inspired apps, meals, and cocktails at an appropriately Nordic-chic showroom.
Puustelli Kitchen Design Showroom 1624 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota
Take a bite out of what’s left of winter with a Nordic Spring Cooking Class at Puustelli Kitchens on Friday, March 8, from 4:30pm-8:30pm. Anna Juola, co-founder of this Finnish-based company and resident chef, will show you how to prepare Nordic-inspired appetizers, dishes, and cocktails for all to share. While you’re there, take a peek at the sleek, modern Scandinavian kitchen and cabinetry designs in Puustelli’s first U.S. location.
