Puppies and Pumps Drag Show
The Loft at Studio J 214 Main St. S, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082
The Queen of the Night Drag Show is making a pit stop in Stillwater for an evening of performance and puppies. Dogs from Lucky Paws Midwest will be there to play. Plus, if you find a furry friend you can't live without, these pups are available to foster. Individual tickets are $5, with $1 of every ticket and drink purchase going back to Lucky Paws.
