Bring the whole family to the State Fairgrounds for the the fall-themed outdoor festival, Pumpkin Nights. The festival offers a half-mile walking path of over 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins. To top that off, the Pumpkin Nights features larger than life displays and a pumpkin-load of multi-sensory experiences! The festival runs every night from Friday, October 13th to Sunday, October 29th, with hours Sundays to Thursdays: 6:30pm - 10:30pm, Fridays & Saturdays: 6:30pm - midnight.