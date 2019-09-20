Pulling Back the Curtain: Remastered

The Southern Theater 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454

This dance show visualizes the marginalization of African-Americans, exploring themes of oppression, survival, joy, and healing. Pulling Back the Curtain: Remastered, produced by PBC Nation, explores self-awareness and individuality within a group and is the first production in the AMPLIFY series, which was created to share underrepresented stories and voices.

General Admission tickets are $20 in advance, $24 at the door. Discounted tickets are available online.

The Southern Theater 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
Dance, Theater
