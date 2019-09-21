The Minnesota History Center's new exhibit, Prince: Before the Rain features images of Prince, The Revolution, Morris Day and The Time, and other artists, plus artifacts of Prince's life. The photographs, by Minnesota-native Allen Beaulieu, include intimate personal and performance photos of Prince's that few photographers except Beaulieu captured. Prince's friend and personal photographer, Allen Beaulieu, documented the artist's rise to fame in the late 1970s and early '80s. Beaulieu went on three tours with Prince and photographed the album covers for five albums, Dirty Mind, Controversy, 1999, Piano and a Microphone, and Originals. The 50-print Prince: Before the Rain exhibit, inspired by Beaulieu's book of the same name, is designed like a nightclub with black walls, purple drapes, a purple velvet couch and a statement chandelier. The photographer and a member of The Revolution will participate in a panel discussion in the gallery from 6 to 8 p.m. on October 1.