Pre-game Parties with Kelly Clarkson
Minneapolis Armory 500 South 6th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
Super Bowl ticket holders can witness not one, but two pre-game performances from Kelly Clarkson. American Idol’s first winner will sing for a small crowd at the Delta Sky360° lounge inside U.S. Bank Stadium before performing at the 52 Live bash in the Minneapolis Armory.
Info
Concert, Live Music, Super Bowl Event