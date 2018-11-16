Jessica Riggs' family has fallen on hard times: she's being raised by her widowed father and brother, and the family apple farm is struggling for profit. But she still believes in the magic of Christmas. When an injured reindeer finds its way to her backyard, she believe's she's found the legendary Prancer, and vows to return him to Santa by Christmas Eve. So what happens when the rest of the town finds out about her secret? Find out at the area premiere of Prancer.