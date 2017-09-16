Prairie Burn Music Festival
YMCA Camp St. Croix 532 County Rd. F, Hudson, Wisconsin 54016
The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities is hosting its third annual Prairie Burn Music Festival complete with live music from Cloud Cult, Koo Koo Kanga Roo and others, food and drink, and activities for the whole family. Have a go at the giant swing, test out your bow-and-arrow skills at the archery range, or just sit back and sip your Grapefruit IPA.
Festival, Food & Drink, Live Music