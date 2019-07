Post Malone at Xcel Energy Center

Post Malone's recently announced "Runaway Tour" featuring Swae Lee and Tyla Yahweh will stop in St. Paul. The tour comes after the instant success of "Goodbyes," released Independence Day weekend, opening on September 14 in Tacoma, Washington, and ending November 20 in Los Angeles. Ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. and public ticket sales begin Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.