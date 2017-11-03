Pop-Up Magazine

Google Calendar - Pop-Up Magazine - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pop-Up Magazine - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pop-Up Magazine - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Pop-Up Magazine - 2017-11-03 19:30:00

Buy Tickets

Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101

It's not too often that we'll direct you to another magazine, but guys, this isn't your ordinary magazine. Pop-Up Magazine is a "live magazine experience" featuring different stories told live, on stage, by a variety of reporters, writers, radio producers, and others. And, oh yeah, LeVar Burton will be there. Reading Rainbow, you guys. Tickets $31.50. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Info
Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101 View Map
Lecture/Discussion, Theater
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Pop-Up Magazine - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pop-Up Magazine - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pop-Up Magazine - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Pop-Up Magazine - 2017-11-03 19:30:00