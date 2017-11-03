Pop-Up Magazine
Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
It's not too often that we'll direct you to another magazine, but guys, this isn't your ordinary magazine. Pop-Up Magazine is a "live magazine experience" featuring different stories told live, on stage, by a variety of reporters, writers, radio producers, and others. And, oh yeah, LeVar Burton will be there. Reading Rainbow, you guys. Tickets $31.50. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Lecture/Discussion, Theater