Pop 2000 Tour

Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124

Lance Bass of *NSYNC hosts, and Aaron Carter of the Backstreet Boys, Ryan Cabrera, and O-Town join him for a one-of-a-kind throwback concert. 

At the end of the night, you won't want to say bye bye bye. 

The Pop 2000 Tour is a part of the Minnesota Zoo's "Music in the Zoo" concert series, at the Sue McLean stage in the Weesner Family Amphitheater. 

