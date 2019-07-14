Lance Bass of *NSYNC hosts, and Aaron Carter of the Backstreet Boys, Ryan Cabrera, and O-Town join him for a one-of-a-kind throwback concert.

At the end of the night, you won't want to say bye bye bye.

The Pop 2000 Tour is a part of the Minnesota Zoo's "Music in the Zoo" concert series, at the Sue McLean stage in the Weesner Family Amphitheater.