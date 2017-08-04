Make philanthropy fun with the Polo en Blanc event. Dress in your fanciest (and all white!) gigs and watch the Polo Classic qualifier at a pop-up whimsical dinner in Monegasque style, as one does. Polo en Blanc features a fashion show in white, an exotic white car show, a white floral arrangement competition, a white hat competition, games of chance and more. Your ticket includes a meal catered by Crave. Proceeds go to a long list of beneficiaries. There will be a cash bar and free parking. The event goes until midnight.