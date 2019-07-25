Pollinator Party

Bees and pollinators are essential to the growing environment around us. Get buzzy learning about their contributions to nature by browsing a variety of exhibitors in the Lyndale Park Gardens, including the Bell Museum, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Pollinate Minnesota, Worker B, and many more.

This event is hosted by the University of Minnesota's Bee Lab/Bee Squad and the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board, setting the tone with live music and food while you browse.

This event is free.