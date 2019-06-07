Pod Save America: Live on Stage

Google Calendar - Pod Save America: Live on Stage - 2019-06-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pod Save America: Live on Stage - 2019-06-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pod Save America: Live on Stage - 2019-06-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Pod Save America: Live on Stage - 2019-06-07 19:00:00

Buy Tickets

Northrop Auditorium 84 SE Church St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414

Pod Save America's Dan Pfeiffer, Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor and Jon Lovett aren't afraid to talk about politics. New York Times Magazine once referenced the podcast as "the voice in blue America's head." Famous guests that have made appearances on the podcast include Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Kimmel, President Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Seth Meyers.

Info
Northrop Auditorium 84 SE Church St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414 View Map
Lecture/Discussion
312-440-9191
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Pod Save America: Live on Stage - 2019-06-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pod Save America: Live on Stage - 2019-06-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pod Save America: Live on Stage - 2019-06-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Pod Save America: Live on Stage - 2019-06-07 19:00:00