Pod Save America: Live on Stage
Northrop Auditorium 84 SE Church St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Pod Save America's Dan Pfeiffer, Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor and Jon Lovett aren't afraid to talk about politics. New York Times Magazine once referenced the podcast as "the voice in blue America's head." Famous guests that have made appearances on the podcast include Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Kimmel, President Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Seth Meyers.
Info
Northrop Auditorium 84 SE Church St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414 View Map
Lecture/Discussion