Michelle Raven of Arc’s Value Village and Cat Polivoda of Cake Plus-Size Resale, are putting on the Plus Size Pop Up and Panel Discussion. The event is part of Fashion Week Minnesota, and will offer looks and sizes 14+. Topics during the panel include: being a fashionable plus-size consumer, taking up space in an underrepresented market, and embracing body confidence as a component of style. Stay tuned for location information.