Players Ball Extravaganza
Minneapolis Armory 500 South 6th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
Some of the biggest names in the hip-hop world take the newly rennovated Minneapolis Armory stage after the Big Game for an epic post-game party. Diddy, DJ Khaled, French Montana, Cardi B, G-Eazy, Busta Rhymes, and others perform practically just a first-down toss away from U.S. Bank Stadium starting at 11 p.m. Tickets start at $99.
Info
Minneapolis Armory 500 South 6th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415 View Map
Concert, Live Music, Party, Super Bowl Event