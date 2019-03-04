Platforms: Collection and Commissions

Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Several films rotate throughout the duration of this exhibit, for a different experience at each visit. Different political and cultural issues are addressed by each artist, who were inspired by specific predecessors for each film. The film schedule is as follows:

Inhabited Figures, February 26–April 14: Uri Aran, Marcel Broodthaers, Shahryar Nashat

Sonic Landscapes, April 16–June 2: Moyra Davey, Derek Jarman, James Richards

Political Presence, June 4–July 21: Marwa Arsanios, Pauline Boudry/Renate Lorenz, Harun Farocki

Reimagining Life, July 23–August 25: Maya Deren, Kevin Jerome Everson, William Klein, Deborah Stratman

Info

Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Art
612-375-7600
