Pizza Lucé Block Party

to Google Calendar - Pizza Lucé Block Party - 2019-08-10 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pizza Lucé Block Party - 2019-08-10 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pizza Lucé Block Party - 2019-08-10 12:00:00 iCalendar - Pizza Lucé Block Party - 2019-08-10 12:00:00

Pizza Lucé 119 N. 4th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

This downtown festival has a pizza our hearts. With live performances stacked all day, including Har Mar Superstar, Chastity Brown, and McNasty Brass Band, plus pop-ups from Surly Brewing, Indeed Brewing, and Bauhaus Brew Labs, we'll have happy ears and full stomachs. Challenge your friends in a Mario Kart tournament, and channel your inner artist with a mural attendees can contribute to.

Info

Two pizzas at Pizza Lucé

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Pizza Lucé 119 N. 4th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map
Festival, Food & Drink, Live Music
to Google Calendar - Pizza Lucé Block Party - 2019-08-10 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pizza Lucé Block Party - 2019-08-10 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pizza Lucé Block Party - 2019-08-10 12:00:00 iCalendar - Pizza Lucé Block Party - 2019-08-10 12:00:00