Pints for the Park

If you've ever wanted to spend an evening drinking beer, learning about moose, playing National Parks trivia, and raising money for Minnesota's very own National Park, head to Urban Growler on May 10th. Along with all those other activities, Voyageurs and Urban Growler are teaming up to present a special Voyageurs brew for park-lovers to enjoy. We're intrigued. Voyageurs National Park Association members get in free, with a suggested $10 donation for nonmembers.