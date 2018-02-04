Pig & Piña in the Parking Lot

Taco man Jorge Guzman and smoker guy Jon Wipfli are teaming up in a Northern Coffeeworks’ parking lot to bring you some down and dirty eats. On Sunday, Feb. 4, it’s basically RIB FEST. Wipfli’s two 300-pound barrel smokers will be cookin’ heritage pork spare ribs all night long so that starting at 10 a.m., you can eat ribs and drink beers like a proper gameday hooligan within sights of the Ship.