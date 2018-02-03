Pig & Piña in the Parking Lot

Taco man Jorge Guzman and smoker guy Jon Wipfli are teaming up in a Northern Coffeeworks’ parking lot to bring you some down and dirty eats. Tonight, there’s a Taco Takeover serving smoked pork, beef birria and roasted squash tacos with all the salsas! Plus "El Frito Hot Dish," with smoky meats, cheese, and Fritos, which goes well with all the Able Seedhouse beers.