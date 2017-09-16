Pieta Brown
Dakota Jazz Club 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
If you aren't familiar with words like "ethereal" or "mercurial", you may want to check out Pieta Brown for some context. Recognized by news outlets like The Boston Globe, NPR, and the BBC for her unique songwriting ability, Pieta Brown is taking her talents to Minneapolis, where she'll play at the Dakota Jazz Club on September 16. Tickets $20-$30.
Info
Art, Concert, Live Music