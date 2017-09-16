Pieta Brown

Google Calendar - Pieta Brown - 2017-09-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pieta Brown - 2017-09-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pieta Brown - 2017-09-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Pieta Brown - 2017-09-16 19:00:00

Buy Tickets

Dakota Jazz Club 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

If you aren't familiar with words like "ethereal" or "mercurial", you may want to check out Pieta Brown for some context. Recognized by news outlets like The Boston Globe, NPR, and the BBC for her unique songwriting ability, Pieta Brown is taking her talents to Minneapolis, where she'll play at the Dakota Jazz Club on September 16. Tickets $20-$30.

Info
Dakota Jazz Club 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Art, Concert, Live Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Pieta Brown - 2017-09-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pieta Brown - 2017-09-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pieta Brown - 2017-09-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Pieta Brown - 2017-09-16 19:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™