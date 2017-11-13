Peter Himmelman
Dakota Jazz Club 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Placed under the label of "resonant poetic rock", singer-songwriter Peter Himmelman is bringing all of his honesty, conviction and color to the Dakota for a night of music. He's been a singer, a composer, a children's entertainer and a webcast aficionado. It's no wonder USA Today dubbed him, "one of rock's most wildly imaginative performers". Tickets $30 - $35.
Concert, Live Music