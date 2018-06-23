Since 2003, the Pinky Swear Foundation has provided financial and emotional support to families with children battling cancer, raising more than $4.5 million dollars total. Take part in the next bout of fundraising at the fifth annual Perk’s Pinky Swear Mess Fest, a "slopstacle course" hosted by KARE11's Eric Perkins. Purposefully messy obstacles include: Perk’s Paintball Pit, Silly String Tangle, Perk’s Pipeline, Foam Dance Party, and more. Registration is $35 for kids 14 and under, and $40 for kids over 15. Get ready to get sloppy.