Perk’s Pinky Swear Mess Fest
MN Pro Paintball Park 22554 Texas Ave., Lakeville, Minnesota 55044
Since 2003, the Pinky Swear Foundation has provided financial and emotional support to families with children battling cancer, raising more than $4.5 million dollars total. Take part in the next bout of fundraising at the fifth annual Perk’s Pinky Swear Mess Fest, a "slopstacle course" hosted by KARE11's Eric Perkins. Purposefully messy obstacles include: Perk’s Paintball Pit, Silly String Tangle, Perk’s Pipeline, Foam Dance Party, and more. Registration is $35 for kids 14 and under, and $40 for kids over 15. Get ready to get sloppy.
Info
Benefits & Fundraisers, Party