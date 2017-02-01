Penumbra Theatre at 40: Art, Race, and a Nation on Stage
Minnesota History Center 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Forty years ago, Lou Bellamy opened the doors of what would become one of the most important African American theater companies in the country. To celebrate the milestone, they partnered with the MN History Center to put the story behind that history on display.
Minnesota History Center 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
