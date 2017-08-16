Penny + Pine: Exclusive First Look

The Wedding Shoppe 1196 Grand Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105

A bride + her groom. Cake + frosting. Champagne + toasts. All of our wedding favorites come in pairs and this Wedding Shoppe designer is no exception. Penny + Pine's ultimate show-stopping collection is available exclusively to Shoppe shoppers, and, from Aug. 16 - 21, at a 25 percent discount! So grab your partner(s) in crime bestie and find a gown with a look (and price!) worthy of at least one jaw drop. 

The Wedding Shoppe 1196 Grand Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105 View Map
