Peerless
Gremlin Theatre 550 Vandalia Street, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55114
Theater Mu's performance of Peerless, by Jiehae Park, directed by Lily Tung Crystal, is a dark comedy about the ambition and intensity of college admission in high school. Asian-American twins M and L go to extreme lengths to take back their rightful admission spots at "The College," after a spot is given to a partially Native American classmate.
Tickets are $35, with flexible Pay As You Are pricing.
