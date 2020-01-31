Peerless

Gremlin Theatre 550 Vandalia Street, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55114

Theater Mu's performance of Peerless, by Jiehae Park, directed by Lily Tung Crystal, is a dark comedy about the ambition and intensity of college admission in high school. Asian-American twins M and L go to extreme lengths to take back their rightful admission spots at "The College," after a spot is given to a partially Native American classmate.

Tickets are $35, with flexible Pay As You Are pricing.

