Pedro The Lion
Fine Line Music Cafe 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
After going solo in 2005, songwriter and original band member David Bazan returned to Pedro the Lion and cranked out the ultimate comeback album with the help of guitarist Erik Walkers and drummer Sean Lane. Phoenix, Bazan says, is merely the first of five new albums in the works. Catch Pedro the Lion with John Vanderslice at Fine Line Music Cafe this spring. Tickets start at $22.
