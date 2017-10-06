Paul Morelli Trunk Show

Famed jewelry designer Paul Morelli has more than thirty years under his belt and he's still going strong. Most well known for his Diamonds on a Wire and Morelli Meditation Bells collections, Morelli will have his work featured at a trunk show at Max's. A Fine Jewelry House of Paul Morelli representative will attend the trunk show and meet customers.

Paul Morelli operates a boutique on Madison Avenue in New York City, in-store boutiques in Bergdorf Goodman, and his jewelry is sold at select fashion and fine jewelry stores across the United States and in Canada and Puerto Rico. Max’s is the exclusive Minnesota retailer to carry the line.

Friday's hours are from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday the trunk show will go from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.