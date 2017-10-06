Paul Morelli Jewelry Trunk Show
Max's 3826 Grand Way, Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55416
Paul Morelli's collections are definitively different: The Morelli Diamonds sparkle with class and sophistication; the meditation bells hang on necklaces and evoke a historic, stately feel; the Pebble collection is modern, nature-evoking, and imperfect as a freshwater pearl is "imperfect." See some of the favorites at his trunk show at Max's.
