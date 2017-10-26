Patricia Kopatchinskaja
Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Maybe you associate "risk-taking" with rock climbers, skydivers, and tightrope walkers, but violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja is changing the game. As part of its "Liquid Music Series", The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra is bringing Kopatchinskaja, "one of classical music's great risk takers", to the galleries at the Walker Art Center. Bring your sense of adventure. Free.
Info
Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Art, Live Music