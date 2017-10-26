Patricia Kopatchinskaja: Luigi Nono’s La Lontananza Nostalgica Utopica Futura

Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

The soothing sound of the violin meets the upbeat electronic sound in La Lontananza Nostalgica Utopica Futura. The music may have been originally created by mid-century anti-fascist Luigi Nono, but Kopatchinskaja gives a breath of fresh air to the music's yearning for political change.

