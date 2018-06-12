Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd. , Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124
You know her from hits like "Heartbreaker," "Love is a Battlefield," and "Hit Me With Your Best Shot." You know him as her husband, and the guy who helped write those hits. Now, you can see them together at the Minnesota Zoo. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo play a special acoustic set at the Weesner Family Amphitheater on June 12.
Info
Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd. , Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124 View Map
Concert, Live Music