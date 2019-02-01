Passport to Spring
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, Minnesota 55318
Hello, warmth! Plants from China, South Africa, France, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Brazil, India, Morocco, and Mexico will be on display beside a luxury glass house as the centerpiece to the show. Local sculptor Nick Legeros explains the inspirations behind his exhibit of 26 sculptures, and tea time offers tea, finger sandwiches, tartines, macarons, truffles and more.
$15 for 16+ non-members. Mo.-Sa. 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Su. 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
