Party in the Rec Room

Bryant-Lake Bowl 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

Minnesota author and entertainer Lorna Landvik returns to Bryant Lake Bowl to get the first laugh of 2020. (We don't care who gets the last.) Her solo improv comedy show is sure to have some Up North accents, and we know she makes margaritas on stage (and distributes them, using those early career waitressing skills).

Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door. 

Bryant-Lake Bowl 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
