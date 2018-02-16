Created by the cast with playwright-in-residence Kira Obolensky, Park And Lake tells the story of a group of car wash workers who, despite being trapped by low incomes and adverse circumstances, overcome crisis with great imagination. And if you don’t like how the play ends, change it! Park And Lake has two endings that audiences will get to decide between. Tickets are $30, with a pay-what-you-can option available (minimum $10) for audience members less than 30 years old.