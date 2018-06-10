Parampara – The Tradition
The O'Shaughnessy 2004 Randolph Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
Katha Dance Theatre's guru, Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj, is turning 80. Would there really be a better way to celebrate than with a night of music and dance? (The answer's no). Join Grammy-winning tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain, Indian dance icon Saswati Sen, and Maharaj himself for a tributary night to remember.
Info
Concert, Dance, Live Music