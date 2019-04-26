Octavia E. Butler's Parable of the Sower
A post-apocalyptic dystopian society, folk opera, and spiritual awakenings? Yes please.
The O'Shaughnessy 2004 Randolph Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
In the concert version of Octavia E. Butler's Parable of the Sower, a young woman named Lauren Olamnia contemplates the problems plaguing the dystopian America she calls home. An ensemble of 20 singers and musicians stand behind her, wielding two centuries of black music to aid her in exploring themes of climate change, greed, and systematic gender and racial injustice.
Info
The O'Shaughnessy 2004 Randolph Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105 View Map
Live Music, Theater