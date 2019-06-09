Pamper Dad at Scout
Scout Handsome Apparel and Gifts 327 7th St. West, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Scout Handsome Apparel & Gifts is partnering with other local businesses in preparation for Father's Day. An Alchemy 365 class takes place at Scout from 10-11 a.m., Saint's Coast Barber Studio offers haircuts and beard trims from noon to 4 p.m., and Leather Works Minnesota will stationed to create custom belts for the father figure in your life.
Don't forget coffee, discounts, and donuts all day long.
