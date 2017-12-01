Pamela Froman Trunk Show

Couturier Jewelry Artist Pamela Froman is coming to Max's to host a trunk show of her renowned designs. Pamela is known best for her collections of 18k gold she has created, as well as 22k gold, platinum, palladium, or white, yellow or pink 18k gold, with gemstones ranging from diamonds to opal, tanzanite, moonstone, rare pearls and more. The designer will be at Max's both Friday and Saturday, and her collections will include rings, earrings, necklaces, pendants, ear cuffs and bracelets.

Hours for Friday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Hours for Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.