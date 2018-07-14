Page Education Doggie Walk
Lake of the Isles Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
Dog-lovers, unite: The Page Education Foundation's 2018 Doggie Walk brings everyone from all walks of life together for one big lakeside stroll. (Get it? Walks? Never mind.) Enjoy live music, dog treats, human treats and more. All proceeds go back into the Page Education Foundation and the Minneapolis parks system. Tickets are $25.
Info
Benefits & Fundraisers, Special Events