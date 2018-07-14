Page Education Doggie Walk

to Google Calendar - Page Education Doggie Walk - 2018-07-14 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Page Education Doggie Walk - 2018-07-14 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Page Education Doggie Walk - 2018-07-14 08:00:00 iCalendar - Page Education Doggie Walk - 2018-07-14 08:00:00

BUY TICKETS

Lake of the Isles Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405

Dog-lovers, unite: The Page Education Foundation's 2018 Doggie Walk brings everyone from all walks of life together for one big lakeside stroll. (Get it? Walks? Never mind.) Enjoy live music, dog treats, human treats and more. All proceeds go back into the Page Education Foundation and the Minneapolis parks system. Tickets are $25.

Info
Lake of the Isles Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405 View Map
Benefits & Fundraisers, Special Events
612-332-0406
BUY TICKETS
to Google Calendar - Page Education Doggie Walk - 2018-07-14 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Page Education Doggie Walk - 2018-07-14 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Page Education Doggie Walk - 2018-07-14 08:00:00 iCalendar - Page Education Doggie Walk - 2018-07-14 08:00:00