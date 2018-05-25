Pacifier Memorial Day Sale and T-Rex Story Time
Various Locations Minneapolis, Minnesota
Pacifier is celebrating Memorial Day with 20 percent off store-wide, plus 15 percent off strollers, car seats, and furniture.
On Saturday, May 26th, bring the kiddos (and your favorite books) down to Pacifier North Loop for story time with T-Rex from 10:30-11 a.m. The event is free, but an RSVP on Facebook is appreciated.
Various Locations Minneapolis, Minnesota ,
