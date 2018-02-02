P!NK at Nomadic Live

Google Calendar - P!NK at Nomadic Live - 2018-02-02 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - P!NK at Nomadic Live - 2018-02-02 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - P!NK at Nomadic Live - 2018-02-02 21:00:00 iCalendar - P!NK at Nomadic Live - 2018-02-02 21:00:00

Buy Tickets

Minneapolis Armory 500 South 6th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415

Lead pipe rails will be replaced by velvet ropes. Hard-hatted architects will be swapped out for slim-suited bouncers. The Armory is back. P!NK is carrying the party on at the Minneapolis Armory as part of the Nomadic Entertainment Group's three-day, pre-Super Bowl concert series — Nomadic Live. Tickets $175.

Info
Minneapolis Armory 500 South 6th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415 View Map
Concert, Live Music, Party, Super Bowl Event
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - P!NK at Nomadic Live - 2018-02-02 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - P!NK at Nomadic Live - 2018-02-02 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - P!NK at Nomadic Live - 2018-02-02 21:00:00 iCalendar - P!NK at Nomadic Live - 2018-02-02 21:00:00