Meritage 410 St. Peter Street, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

Come for raw, smoked, grilled, and fried oysters — even wash it down with some limited edition Oyster Stout from Summit Brewing. Meritage, St. Paul's iconic French brasserie and oyster bar, is hosting its 7th annual Oysterfest, complete with oysters, winetasting, competitions, and live music. Don't worry, they'll have non-shellfish food too. Platinum Passes $125, Oyster Passes $60, General Admission $25.

Festival, Food & Drink, Live Music
