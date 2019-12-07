Opening of Our Home: Native Minnesota Exhibit
Minnesota Historical Society 345 W. Kellogg Blvd. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
The new exhibit at the Minnesota Historical Society, Our Home: Native Minnesota, chronicles the history of Dakota, Ojibwe, and other Native tribes who have long populated Minnesota. Opening December 7, the permanent exhibit features the stories of native people, their cultural customs, teachings, values, and politics.
