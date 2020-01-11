Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus

On her first national tour in five years, Oprah Winfrey will bring a wellness event to nine cities. Her event will motivate and inspire people to start their new year as the best version of themselves, focusing on energy, empowerment, and connection. Oprah's motivational day, sponsored by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined), also includes a high-profile interview in each city, a wellness action plan for the year, and a WW lunch box.

Tickets on sale September 13 starting at $66.50.